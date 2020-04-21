Shinas Generating Co. contribution for Covid-19 campaign

Shinas Generating Company has earmarked the bulk of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget for the national efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the Sultanate.

The Board of Directors approved the contribution of 60% of the social

responsibility budget for the year to the Endowment Fund to support health

services in Oman.

“The company’s decision comes in light of the exceptional circumstances resulting

from the effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). It reflects the company’s commitment to the vital role played by corporates in supporting the efforts led by

the Supreme Committee to deal with the developments of COVID-19 in the

Sultanate” said Shinas Generating Company in a statement.