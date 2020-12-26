Shihab to lead technical coaching staff of Al Salam volleyball team from early 2021

MUSCAT, Dec 26

The Northern Batinah team, Al Salam, appointed the experienced volleyball coach and International lecturer, Shihab al Din Ahmed al Riyami as the head of the technical coaching staff.

The newly appointed head of technical staff will begin his career in January as the domestic volleyball 2020-2021 season will start.

Oman’s international volleyball lecturer will provide the detailed technical programme to the head coach Tunisian Haitham al Waslati, planning the strategies for the team, supervising the team’s appointment of the national and professional players and assistance to the coaching staff in all the technical aspects.

Al Salam is the defending champion of the Oman volleyball first division league as they had beat Al Kamil W’al Wafi 3-2 in the final match in last March.

One of the top assignments given to the recently appointed head of technical staff is to defend the title.

The league will start in January with participation of seven teams including Seeb, Al Salam, Masirah, Bahla, Suhar, Al Kamil W’al Wafi and Ahli Sidab.

The league will be played in one round only with 25 matches. The top two teams in the table order will clash in the concluding match to lift the league shield.

The board of Al Salam strengthen the squad for the new season as they renewed the contract of many top players including Raed al Hashmi, Ahmed al Shizawi, Khalid al Maqbali, Ali al Resi, Ahmed al Hosni, Falah al Jaradi and Ibrahim al Mazayni. The appointment of the professional players will be announced later.

Speaking after being appointed as head of technical staff, Shihab al Din Ahmed al Riyami said: “I am pleased to be back at the domestic league and to lead Al Salam club in a new challenge. This return to the national clubs after an absence of eight months due to my other duties in regional and international associations and federations. I thanked Al Salam club’s board for their confidence and trust to lead the coaching staff of the team and I am looking forward for a bright season for Al Salam.’’

Commenting on the team’s preparation for the new season, he responded: “The team started the technical and tactical preparation for all the local and foreign tournaments.

“Our top domestic assignments are focused on defending our title for the league and to win the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth Cup. Also, the team is working hard to impress in the overseas participation including the GCC and Arabian championships,” he added. The international volleyball lecturer concluded his statement on affirming that the domestic teams requested to do the right development for the national volleyball.

“I am keen to provide all my technical experience towards the development of the domestic volleyball through the right improvement in the players technical performance as they will represent the national teams in the external events. Also, working to improve the development of the volleyball infrastructure at the clubs as they are the venues to prepare the future generations for Oman’s volleyball future,” he ended.

Adil Al Balushi