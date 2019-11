MUSCAT, NOV 23 – Oman’s teenage motor racing sensation Shihab al Habsi is involved in intense preparation as he sets sights on Formula 3 Championship next year amid concerns of financial support. The 16-year-old who had impressed with the Formula 4 Championship is determined to achieve success in the higher circuit. “Right now my focus is on racing in Formula 3 in 2020. My practice sessions are held keeping this in mind,” Shihab told Oman Observer on the sidelines of the road safety competition organised by the Public Authority of Social Insurance and Oman Automobile Association recently.

The promising motorsports talent from Oman had impressed one and all at the Formula 4 circuit. Shihab claimed the overall third spot at the F4 UAE Championship 2019 (January 9-March 2, Dubai Autodrome) after winning three of the 20 races. Racing for Dubai-based Xcel Motorsport team, the Omani international repeated the same feat at the 2019 Formula 4 South East Asia (SEA) Championship (April 5-November 24). Al Habsi finished third overall with 338 points and four wins from 24 races. At the F4 Spanish Championship 2019, the teenager was overall eighth in standings after earning one win and a total of 89 points competing with the top-field of 26 young drivers mostly from Europe.

LACK OF SPONSORS

With no permanent trainer and other facilities, the young lad who only gets proper training with the car at the racing venues, makes wonders on the racedays. “Shihab has got the sufficient points to qualify for racing in Formula 3. The FIA (global motorsports body) has approved it but we need some good sponsors to make it to F3,” Ahmed al Habsi, Shihab’s father, said. “At present, we have only Sohar International bank as sponsor. We need good support from big companies in Oman to afford competing in Formula 3.” “No sponsors means no racing in F3 for Shihab. That is our condition now,” Ahmed, who single-handedly meets the expenses for the racing programmes for Shihab, said.

Ahmed, also the trainer of Shihab, says it is a crucial period in the young driver’s career. “This is an important period in Shihab’s motor racing career when he is turning focus to F3. I feel the authorities should give proper financial support to him as he is a promising sportsperson for the Sultanate.” “The expenses to take part in F3 races are out of my reach,” Ahmed added.

GOOD INSPIRATION

Shihad said the feats achieved by Oman endurance racing icon Ahmad al Harthy was great inspiration for a youngster like him. “Though I am racing in sprint circuits, Ahmad al Harthy’s achievements give lot of inspiration to me as an Omani sportsperson. I wish him more success in the coming races.” Before venturing into F3, Shihab feels he needs work more and improve his techniques inorder to compete at the higher level. “I have the confidence to compete in F3. But, surely, I need to raise my performance level to succeed in the highly-competitive circuit.” The Omani teenager with an eight-year experience in motor sport also feels he has matured a lot now. “I have eight years of experience in motor sports. So that is definitely helping me when I take part in races of bigger championships. I feel this exposure will assist me in the F3 too,” Shihab signed off.

RACING STATS

Shihab al Habsi

2019 Racing – 56 races – 8 wins – 30 podiums 4 pole position – 6 fastest race laps

2018 Racing – 21 races – 0 wins – 10 podiums 0 pole position – 0 fastest race laps

Racing highlights (2019)

3rd-F4 United Arab Emirates Championship Certified by FIA

3rd-Formula 4 South East Asia (SEA) Championship

8th-2019 F4 Spanish Championship

Racing career summary

Races entered77

Wins8

Podiums40

Pole positions4

Fastest laps6

Race win percentage10.4%

Podium percentage51.9%

Source: driverdatabase.com

FIA FORMULA 3

The new FIA Formula 3 Championship is the third tier of the single-seater pyramid, which has been designed to create a clear path for drivers from karting to FIA Formula 4, FIA Formula 3 Regional, FIA Formula 3, FIA Formula 2 and finally the FIA Formula One World Championship. The careers of aspiring young drivers have long since unfolded in the intense environment of Formula 3, at some of Europe’s most iconic circuits. The journey taken by many Formula 1 World Champions past and present is testament to the importance of the category. 2019 is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Formula 3’s long and rich history, in which the FIA Formula 3 Championship joins the same platform as Formula 2 and Formula 1. Having the top three tiers of FIA single-seater competition together at the same events is an important part of the learning process.

F3 2020 season calendar

The 2020 FIA Formula 3 Championship will comprise a total of nine rounds – one more than in 2019, all support events of the FIA Formula One World Championship and the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Seven rounds will be held in Europe, whilst two flyaway events will complete the calendar. There will be two new venues: Sakhir in Bahrain and Zandvoort in the Netherlands. The second season of the FIA F3 Championship will commence for the first time overseas at the Bahrain International Circuit on March 20-22. The paddock will then go to Europe starting with Zandvoort in the Netherlands on May 01-03, then Barcelona in Spain the following week. The action will resume at Spielberg in Austria on July 03-05, followed by round 5 at Silverstone in Great Britain two weeks later. Budapest will host the next event on July 31-August 02. After the summer break, the paddock will gather at Spa-Francorchamps on August 28-30, before going to Monza a week later. The season finale will take place at Sochi, Russia on September 25-27.