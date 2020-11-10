Shihab El Din attends Canada coaches programme

MUSCAT: National lecturer and coach Shihab al Din Ahmed al Riyami, nominated by Oman Volleyball Federation, finished the first stage of International Olympic Solidarity Programme (the Canadian Coaches Programme LTAD), from September 21 to November 5, “remotely”, with a total of 100 credit hours. Fourteen coaches from five continents participated in the programme, and the second stage will begin in mid-November and will include 100 credit hours “remotely”. As for the final stage, it will be in Montreal, Canada, and it includes 150 credit hours. It needs 350 hours for all stages of the programme to obtain the International Training Diploma in the Canadian programme for coaches, which is one of the top programmes in the world.

