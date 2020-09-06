Shihab Al Din gets the International Coaching Scholarship

Muscat: International coach and lecturer Shihab Al Din al Riyami from Oman Volleyball Federation got the International Coaches Scholarship offered by International Olympic Solidarity in cooperation with The International support Programme to the African and Caribbean Sport (PAISAC).

The grant includes three phases. The first phase starts on September 20th and concludes by the 8th of November “remotely”. The second phase will also be held remotely during the period (November 2020 – April 2021), and the third and final phase in Canada during the period 3-28 May, 2021)

Related