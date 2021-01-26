Shift to ‘glocalisation’ vital for business success in 2021

Key features: New report from the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit and PwC identifies key global trends that enable organisations to succeed at glocalisation – being able to operate globally and locally in today’s global context

MUSCAT, JAN 26

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), and leading professional services firm, PwC, today launched a new report outlining the 2021 key global trends that will enable manufacturers to succeed at glocalisation.

The report, titled ‘The journey from globalisation to glocalisation, how COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to more local and flexible operations’ highlights that companies must regionalise their footprint, increase the use of robotics for manufacturing and logistics, and change the cost model for production and sourcing.

The report states that amid these emerging themes, COVID-19 has ensured that the case for moving from global to ‘glocal’ operations has gained significant momentum.

The opportunities and related risks of glocalisation vary in importance between regions and sectors. With a focus on the Middle East, Germany, India, the United States, Greater China, and the United Kingdom, the report reflects various global perspectives where the pandemic has accelerated efforts by industrial companies to make inflexible global footprints more agile and responsive to demand.

Anil Khurana, Global Industrial Manufacturing & Automotive Leader & Principal at PwC in the United States, said: “In a post-pandemic world where reliable, real-time data is essential for both business and health and safety reasons, we anticipate an emerging trend for greater supply chain and operational collaboration between companies – whether through sharing automation technology to devise innovative, rapid solutions to bottlenecks, or joint sourcing of protective equipment to shield employees from the virus.

“A global economic disruption is unfolding in front of our eyes. The COVID-19 crisis hit when global supply chains were already under pressure from new tariffs and restrictions resulting from trade disputes. We now realise that designing operations and supply chains on the basis of cost optimisation alone can create risks, as the recent shortages in medical supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), semiconductors, and others have shown us.

How can future value chains deliver flexibility and resiliency, while enhancing the customer experience, in the midst of a number of geopolitical concerns?

This “glocalisation” balancing act may mean different things for different countries, but at its core, it relies upon agile and multi-location global operations, and use of technology and digitalisation to ensure data-driven insights and decisions, greater transparency and resiliency, and improved efficiencies even at less-than-global scale.”

The report highlights how digitalisation and automation enable companies to go more local by taking labour out of the supply chain and manufacturing equation. Furthermore, traditional supply chain approaches that focus narrowly on cost efficiency need to be broadened.

Factoring in flexibility, resiliency, and customer experience can create differentiation in the marketplace and drive improved revenue growth. The report also focuses on how COVID-19 encourages supply chain and wider operational collaboration between companies, with automation helping to solve bottlenecks with innovative, rapid solutions.

Badr al Olama, Head of the Organising Committee for the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit, said: “Digitalisation is critical to rolling out and implementing successful glocalisation strategies. Companies that have used advanced supply chain technologies have achieved greater transparency, flexibility, and local asset utilisation, in addition to seeing operational savings.

However, if manufacturers fail to recognise the power of digitalisation, they will likely see their competitive edge erode. Across the Middle East, countries are prioritising the potential of the digital revolution, constantly seeking ways to support organisations – from the manufacturing sector and beyond – to develop their digital knowledge and capabilities.”