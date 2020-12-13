Shibuno clings to US Women’s Open lead

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 Women’s British Open champion, clung to a one-stroke lead over American Amy Olson after Saturday’s third round of the 75th US Women’s Open. The 22-year-old nicknamed ‘Smiling Cinderella,’ trying to win her US Women’s Open debut, fired a three-over par 74 to stand on four-under 209 after 54 holes at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas. Shibuno, who led by three strokes when the day began, managed only one birdie against four bogeys, starting and finishing her round with bogeys. — AFP

