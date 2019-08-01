Shell profit slumps to 30-month low, denting recovery

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell’s second-quarter profit slumped to a 30-month low due to weaker gas prices and refining margins, falling far short of expectations and denting a steady recovery in recent years.

Shell, the world’s second-largest publicly-traded energy company, joins rivals Total and Norway’s Equinor in reporting weak results for the quarter.

Rising debt levels also underscored the strain Shell’s dividend programme, the world’s largest at over $15 billion, and a $25 billion share buyback programme, are putting on the company.

A rise in cash generation — a sign of improving operations — was the one bright spot in the company’s results.

“We have delivered good cash flow performance, despite earnings volatility, in a quarter that has seen challenging macroeconomic conditions in refining and chemicals as well as lower gas prices,” Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in a statement. Net income attributable to shareholders in the quarter, based on current cost of supplies (CCS) and excluding identified items, dropped 25 per cent to $3.6 billion from a year ago — the lowest since the end of 2016. — Reuters

