Shell Oman to supply aviation fuel at Duqm Airport

Muscat: Shell Oman Marketing Company has expanded its operations in the port city of Duqm, by commencing supply of aviation fuel to Duqm Airport.

Mohammed al Balushi, CEO at Shell Oman Marketing, said, “Shell Oman Marketing is positioned to deliver global fuel technology and operational excellence to local and international customers in Duqm. We truly value our long-standing partnership with the key stakeholders in Oman’s aviation sector, which is evident from our position as the sole fuel farm operator at both Muscat and Salalah airports, and now with Shell Oman’s Aviation fuel business actively operating in Duqm.”

He further stated, “With Duqm’s strategic location and geopolitical advantage on the international logistics map, the city is hoisted to transform into a regional hub attracting significant investments and traffics. We are pleased to be a partner in this progressive journey, contributing to the Sultanate’s economic diversity goals as part of our long-standing commitment to supporting Oman Vision 2040.”

Duqm Airport serves as a gateway into a region with significant economic, industrial, and commercial potential as it primarily handles business traffic, with great potential of becoming part of the tourism industry too.

Shell’s expertise in providing top-quality fuels, and reliable, efficient, and profitable operations, have been globally recognized since the advent of the jet age. In 1962, Shell began selling aviation fuel in Oman from Bait Al Falaj Airport. In later years, with the opening of Seeb International Airport, today known as Muscat International Airport, Shell has become a major supplier of jet fuel, lubricants and consultancy services in the Omani aviation sector.