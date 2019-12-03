Shell Oman breaks ground on new head office building

Coinciding with the Sultanate’s 49th National Day celebrations, Shell Oman announced the launch of its new head office building project with a ground breaking ceremony at Mina Al Fahal. The event took place at Shell Oman’s current existing decades old office and was attended by the senior management, Shell Oman’s staff and its contracting companies.

Speaking on the ceremony, Dr Mohammed Mahmood al Balushi, Chief Executive Officer, Shell Oman said, “Last year we commemorated the 60th year of Shell Oman’s downstream operations in the Sultanate.

In that event we expressed our pride in our history in Oman, and we reaffirmed our commitment to its future and to continue serving the country. So, this year we are celebrating another milestone in our remarkable journey as we invest in a new state of the art head office at Mina Al Fahal.”

Once completed, the new head office will reinforce the culture of innovation and creativity, well-being, collaboration and work life balance to Shell Oman employees.

Dr Mohammed added, “We are continuously looking for opportunities that will help in creating both business and job opportunities for talents and SMEs in the Sultanate in line with the government’s in-country value agenda.”

Shell Oman believes in creating an inclusive culture and environment where everyone can thrive. A culture, that is the key to innovating, developing and retaining talent.

In keeping with this, it works to provide an environment where all employees feel valued, can nurture their talent as individuals and be a part of a collaborative team which enjoys approximately 93 per cent Omanisation, and champions its values of honesty, integrity and respect for people which brings together remarkable individuals.

