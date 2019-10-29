Shell Oman, Al Turki Enterprises sign pact

Shell Oman Marketing Company SAOG and Al Turki Enterprises LLC signed a strategic agreement for the sale and supply of petroleum products, marking a new chapter of cooperation between the two companies.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed bin Abdullah al Kindi, National Sales Manager- Fleet Solutions and Commercial Fuels at Shell Oman Marketing, and Dhiren Khimji, the Director-Corporate Services, in the presence of top management officials from both companies.

Dhiren Kimji, Director – Corporate Services, said: “We are pleased to join hands with Shell Oman, and consolidate our partnership with them through the signing of this Agreement. We are confident that our extensive operational know-how and supply experience will contribute to sustainable value creation and growth for both parties.”

Shell Oman Marketing Company is a publicly listed company on Muscat Securities Market. By capitalising on major investments in infrastructure projects and maturing industrial and logistical hubs in Muscat, Sohar, Duqm and Salalah, the company will remain focused on capturing business opportunities driven by increasing consumer demand.

