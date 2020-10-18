She rolls up her sleeves in Duqm

Muscat: As Duqm has been currently undergoing several major infrastructure development projects, its future is undoubtedly promising. All those projects will certainly enrich the national economy and promote the Special Economic Zone at Duqm as a key investment and tourist destination in Oman. With all the different opportunities of investment and development on offer for investors, the area will be totally revamped to be another world-class unique attraction in the Sultanate.

What is actually thrilling is the remarkable contribution of young male and female Omanis who are playing major role in developing Duqm. Being in that remote part of the country, which is over 550 km from Muscat is by itself a challenge!Yet, Omanis working there are sacrificing the luxury of life just for the sake of being part of the change taking place in Duqm; it’s behind their unlimited thrill and interest.

Having Omani women rolling up their sleeves in Duqm marks a sense of pride for all. Salute to all those women for leaving no stone unturned to play their role along with the Government in the mission of building Duqm. It is wonderful how they are harmoniously complementing their counterparts and working in different fields and positions as organs of the same body. All are competing towards achieving a common objective;serving the nation and people of Duqm. They spare no effort to bring their best in delivering and achieving their missions.

In view of the significant role played by people of Oman in the nation-building process, the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboossaid:“The success of the human experience is the result of constant endeavour, commitment, will and a sense of responsibility. No nation can realise its goals unless its people work together to build its future and develop its potential. We are confident that all of you – both men and women – will play your part in developing and building up this Omani enterprise, reinforcing its roots and raising its structure”.

Believing in Omani women as an essential partner in developing Oman, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik remarked,“Citizens’ partnership in molding the country’s present and future is a basic pillar of national action where we hope that women will enjoy their rights as guaranteed by law, and that they will work in different fields along with men, in serving their country and society. We reiterate our continuous patronage of these national fundamentals, which cannot be compromised”.

Duqm stands as just a case in a point, mirroring the hard work and dedication of Omani women as well as their competency not only to contribute, but to lead such outstanding development plans and one-of-a kind projects too. This proves how much competent and reliable Omani women are whenever and wherever are required. They have proven their abilities and willingness to stand always firm and confident in every role they play in shaping the prosperous future of Oman.

Reflecting on her experience of working in Duqm, one of the Omani female employees, who commutes to Duqm on a weekly basis, stated, “Being a female working in Duqm is a blessing unlike how others regard it as a challenge. The working environment in Duqm is very inspiring and colleagues are very supportive. Despite the challenges we face in Duqm, I pride myself for being one of the first Omani women working in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm and witnessing the different phases of growth in Duqm. In return, this helped me develop my personal and professional expertise to contribute to the process of building Duqm”.

Evidence of successful Omani women are obviously many. Thanks to the late His Majesty who accorded his trust on Omani women since the early days of his reign as he called upon Omanis to shoulder the responsibility of the nation-building process with the Government.