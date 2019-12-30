Sharqiyah Expressway to be partially opened soon

The Ministry of Transport will soon open the 191km portion of the Sharqiyah Expressway, between Bidbid and Al-Kamil wa al-Wafi and passing through Wadi Alaq.

Opening on January 20, the road will be under a test period for three months, starting from the opening date, and only light vehicles will be allowed to use this portion.

At the end of the trial period, all heavy vehicles will be allowed to use the road except those loaded with petrochemicals & Dangerous materials for the safety of motorists.