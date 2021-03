MUSCAT: The number of passengers travelling through the Sultanate’s (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm) airports decreased by 74.3pc to 4,565,676 until the end of December 2020, compared to 17,750,697 during the same period in 2019.

According to the latest reported preliminary data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI), the number of flights till the end of December 2020 stood at 39,353 compared to 132,719 during the same period in 2019.

The number of Indian passengers at Muscat International Airport during December 2020 reached 55,996 (25,404 arrivals and 30,592 departures) while the Bangladeshi passengers reached 24,367 (8,745 arrivals and 15,622 departures).

Meanwhile, the number of Pakistani passengers stood at 18,082 (8,105 arrivals and 9,977 departures). The number of passengers at Muscat International Airport stood at 4,085,499 as of December 2020. — ONA