Sharing visions for a more sustainable planet

In the wake of the COP25 Summit held in Madrid earlier this month, featuring the young face of climate concern, Greta Thunberg arriving from the US in a catamaran, it is time for Oman to face up to its own challenges. On Wednesday last week, a symposium of regional experts in their fields met at the Crowne Plaza, Qurm to share their visions for a more sustainable planet. Organised by Be’ah (Oman Environmental Services Holding Company, by Royal decree since 2009) and White Paper Summits, the conference explored innovations in everything from construction methods and building designs to Waste Management in the workplace. Twenty Participating Companies attended as Sponsors, Exhibitors and Supporters such as AVERDA, Environment Society of Oman, Ganatra International, Orbit Hospitality Services, SEEDS Platform, Etihad Services, Samara Training and Smart Insulation Finishing Systems LLC (SIFS).

The Green Workplace Summit was inaugurated by H.H. Sayyid Mohammed bin Salim Al Said. His welcome note focused on the importance of developing a healthy, energy-efficient, sustainably-built environment for all. An inspirational opening address by ‘The Green Sheikh’, H.H. Sheikh Dr Abdulaziz Al Nuaimi from Ajman Emirate entitled, ‘Beyond Sustainability’ outlined his vision to raise global awareness, applying best practices regarding environmental stewardship and the attainment of sustainable goals.

As if by example, two managers from Gold Sponsor, Jotun Paints outlined their sustainability strategies for the future. Mayada Hasni and Samah al Naamani detailed the environmental issues in the workplace and the development of green steps in Jotun, founded in Norway in 1926. Later on Per Morten Aarvold, General Manager of Jotun Paints, pointed out the potential health issues from chemicals and the innovations Jotun has taken in that area along with waste management, “at the moment toxic waste is shipped to Holland, but Oman could develop its own solutions.”

A compelling speech given by Dr. Bejay Jayan, Technical Director of SIFS, subtitled, “Building Envelope” showed, with impressive power-point illustrations, the huge benefits of ‘Improving Energy Efficiency’ of new and existing buildings. Since 2011 SIFS have addressed the energy leak issues through the building envelope with surprisingly effective savings of energy and money.

Similarly, the mantra of Etihad ESCO’s Assistant Director, Pradeep Kumar Sing was, “Retrofit”. He gave a lightening tour of the Dubai Government company’s achievements in energy savings on old buildings. The largest energy retrofit project in the Middle East, ESCO projects in Dubai resulted in a saving of over AED 100 million per annum. Till now Etihad ESCO has retrofitted around 2,500 facilities helping Dubai reduce its annual energy consumption by 147 GWH and 132 MIG per annum – an eye-watering 30% – with a further 5,000 in the pipeline.

Dr Ali al Alawi, Senior Corporate Environmental Advisor and expert in renewable energy and water treatment, gave an illustrated talk on PDO’s Environmental Initiatives. He outlined PDO’s initiatives from the reduction of paper and plastic in all their operations, including Nimr and Yibal, the considerable reduction of flares to burn off waste gases and use of solar panels and eco sewage systems throughout the Sultanate.

Two inspirational speakers were kept until last. Dr Farah al Barwani, current Research and Development Manager in the Environmental Centre of Excellence at Be’ah, explored “Developing a successful Waste Management strategy in the Workplace”. She created a waste hierarchy pyramid awareness programme, which all companies could implement in their offices and other workspaces: “Rethink and Redispose; Reduce, Reuse and Recycle; Recover, and only then Dispose (of much reduced final waste, including hazardous and electronic items)”.

Finally, Professor Nikolaus Knebel of Architectural and Urban Design at GUTech presented a case study: “Shadowbox – applying Passive Design Strategies to Office Building in Muscat”. The design of a totally Green workplace focused on Eco-haus at the GUTech campus, Halban. He introduced the principles of passive design in architecture with specific reference to climatic conditions in Oman. With beautifully illustrative photographs and diagrams, he emphasised the importance of optimising a technological approach which relates to the local climate.

To minimise heat gain, small windows facing north and round structures are appropriate to Oman. They optimise hydronic (water cooling) systems and minimal lighting. Circular ecology includes having sewage and drainage water treatment directly behind the building using native plants. This was developed in cooperation with Oman Botanical Gardens. They always use solar panels on roofs which, contrary to popular belief, take just three man-hours per month to clean. Materials used were sourced locally such as mud bricks, recycled gravel from building materials, furniture from reused wood and even upholstery from Oman-sails! They aim to teach outside for at least four months of the year – an initiative to be taken up for next year’s Green Workplace Summit.

The new project under construction in Madinat al Irfan development involves shaded parking, maximum natural ventilation and daylight, lifts on the outside of structures with central courtyards, maintaining low energy consumption, for residence or workplace buildings. All attendees were invited to the Post-Oil City Exhibition which is at GUTech until January 12th 2020.

The summit concluded with a panel discussion, ‘The Workplace of the Future’, moderated by Mohammad Asfour, Head of World Green Building Council. Ahmed el Hassan, Senior Director of Omran, summed up that designs should be client-driven – so talk to consumers. The building of Omantel HQ was a response to staff input. They wanted natural light so a huge skylight was installed along with a gym and lap-pool for workers’ health and quality of life. ‘Energy efficiency should be optimised, architecture nature-inspired and a sense of community fostered through shared spaces.’ The Green Workplace Summit featured interactive discussions on policies and solutions that organisations can adapt to meet their commitment to fostering a sustainable environment. It provided the opportunity to share success stories and explored ways in which Oman can collectively respond to challenges. Next year’s summit outside at GUTech is eagerly awaited.