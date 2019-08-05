Sharakah receives top honour from Pan Arab Excellence Award Academy

Sharakah has recently won the 17th Excellence Website Award under the category of Banks & Financial Institutions in recognition for the best website. The Award was granted by the Pan Arab Excellence Award Academy in Dubai, UAE.

Pan Arab Web Awards is an encouragement for public and private sectors to showcase their websites to promote best practices of Information Technology in the Arab region and raise the standards of e-services and websites in the Arab countries. In addition, they promote the innovative spirit of web designers to meet professional and international standards. and promotes intellectual and production opportunities, as well as to develop an interactive community that aims at providing recognition to this e-sector in the most superlative way.

The awards were presented at a gala ceremony held in Dubai last week in the presence of a large number of ambassadors and official figures in the area of information and senior representatives from different organisations in addition to representatives from government agencies, media outlets and other reputable guests.

Sharakah’s website was revamped and re-launched using the latest software and technologies. The website highlights Sharakah’s services and all activities, events and news. The website allows users and visitors to enjoy an easy and efficient browsing experience and navigate between different pages with ease and comfort.

Sharakah was nominated for the award based on number of key factors and shortlisted by a distinguished Arab and regional experts’ panel of judges in accordance with international norms and standards including: concept, creativity, content, consistency, functionality, structure, interface and visual design and aesthetics.

