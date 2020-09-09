Sharakah, HSBC Oman in partnership with Impact help young start-ups

MUSCAT: Sharakah has successfully conducted “Financial Structure for SMEs” workshop recently for the selected candidates in Tahfeez, the Fourth Industrial Revolution Programme for Entrepreneurs.

The 4-day workshop has been designed, developed and implemented by Sharakah as part of the “Tahfeez Programme” organised by Impact Integrated Company and by the support of HSBC Oman, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavours

The workshop is an extension of Tahfeez programme, a 13-week training programme targeting 26 young youths that highlights the skills of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the associated technologies. The programme is based on intelligent blended learning, with the needed skills for Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, complemented with every 3-week applied project. The courses and projects are based on monitoring and evaluation of the trainee’s performance, and online courses

The workshop focuses on the basics of project structure, cost and operating assumptions, along with the of governance concepts with examples matching the theme of Tahfeez.

On the last day of the workshop, participants have successfully passed the closing challenge and learned the governance concepts for SMEs, they expressed their satisfaction and learnings from the programme.

The 4-day workshop helped them enhance the concept of financial and administrative structure as well as business aspect of any business venture.

Faris al Harthy, Senior Project Specialist, who conducted the workshop further, commented: “We are glad to join hands together with Impact Integrated in implementing one of HSBC Oman’s corporate social responsibility endeavours, the positive feedback we received from the participants was indeed heartening and a sign of achieving the programme objectives.”

