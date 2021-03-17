Sharakah holds Annual General Meeting

Sharakah held its virtual Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020 yesterday. The meeting was presided over by Hani bin Mohamed al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by shareholders, representatives of shareholders, board members, statutory auditors, and the representative of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

Al Zubair gave a brief of the Director’s Report and Sharakah’s achievements of last year despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic. As Covid-19 has affected economies throughout the world, Oman is no exception! Businesses and institutions, including Sharakah, have modified their business models and working approaches; embracing modern technology to keep moving forward and serving SMEs, he said.

He further added: “Small businesses have been worst hit by the lockdowns and restrictions. The Government of Oman, as well as the Central Bank, have been trying to help businesses during these unprecedented times. Sharakah stands committed to supporting SMEs overcome the hardship and rebound to normalcy as soon as possible.