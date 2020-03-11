Sharakah holds 6th ‘Calculate it Right’ workshop

MUSCAT: National Finance, as part of its Social Investment Program, continues the series of ‘Calculate it Right’ Workshop in collaboration with Fund for Development of Youth Projects (Sharakah) across the country. The sixth session of the “Calculate it Right” workshop series was held last Tuesday at the Youth Training Center in Sur, Al Sharqiyah South. This is the second consecutive year that the workshops are being held at all the major cities of Oman. Similarly, the workshop was held in January at the Radisson Blu in Suhar, Al Batinah North. The emphasis on enhancing the skills of human resources in the country makes it vital for corporate initiatives to focus its efforts towards the same. More importantly, SMEs are expected to play a key role in the economy’s growth. The initiative aims to enable and equip enterprising entrepreneurs with the right knowledge to help shape their business’ success.

The workshops cover the basis that helps understand financial requirements and how to calculate project cost, operational expenses, sales assumptions, required resources and the cost of capital in order to properly understand the profitability. The programme is open to new owners looking for guidance on how to begin and even experienced owners who are looking to hone or improve their financial planning.

The two workshops were coordinated with the support of National Finance team in both Sur and Suhar. Six out of a total of ten Calculate it Right workshops have been completed and the initiative will continue across different governorates of Oman. Information for the coming workshops and registration form will be available on social media account of Sharakah and National Finance. Those who are interested to attend should follow the hash tag #Calculate_it_Right.

Related