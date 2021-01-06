Sharakah concludes ‘Zaad Al Ruwad’ workshops

MUSCAT, Jan 6 – In partnership with bp Oman, Sharakah (Funds for the Development of Youth Projects) has recently concluded the ‘Zaad Al Ruwad’ virtual workshops.

These workshops aimed to create awareness of financial management and entrepreneurship-related topics aiming at upskilling the entrepreneurs understanding to manage businesses effectively and efficiently.

A total of five online workshops were conducted in collaboration with bp Oman Social Investment Programmes partners which included Al Rudha, Youth Sada and Global Connections Centre known as Tawasul, which are local companies with programmes targeting the entrepreneurship.

In addition to MEDRC, which is an international organisation established in Oman and mandated to find solutions to freshwater scarcity that carries out a programme enabling entrepreneurs in this sector. An additional workshop targeted individuals from the general public. A total of 86 Omanis participated in these workshops.

Shamsa al Rawahiya, bp Oman Social Investment Manager, commented: “The workshops offered an interactive fun opportunity to the participants. They are based on real-life business simulations, which takes the participants through a step-by-step journey in small project establishment, including on how to deal with risks and opportunities. We hope that these workshops have supported the participants to sustain and grow their business in the future”.

‘Zaad Al Ruwad’ is a 2-day interactive workshop where participants can enhance their practical business knowledge. The workshop covers the basic fundamentals of running a business.

This includes learning about how to select the best the location for your business, cost planning, products and service pricing, resource allocation, how to manage a business, how to utilise opportunities as well as how to deal with challenges that may arise.

