Shaping the identity of Oman

Omani handicraft makers are some of the world’s best. The potters of Bahla, for example, had been moulding clays into different shapes and vessels for generations. With conservation and support from the government, it has grown into a reliable industry and a source of income for small scale entrepreneurs.

Weavers can also be found all throughout the country — from the scenic coastal shores of Salalah, to historic Sur and even in the interiors that it has become an important part of Oman’s heritage.

Omani artisans were also able to utilise many of the date palm’s features using them to create not only household items but decorative bags and other items. A visit to any of Oman’s souq offers an opportunity to take a glimpse into some of Oman’s artisanal works.

Even the creation of dhows — one of Oman’s strong characters — lives to this day. While the production might not be as many as in the past, the importance of dhows can still be witnessed among local fishermen plying Oman’s seas.

The Omani Artisans’ Day that falls on March 3rd every year is a reward for those dedicated Omanis using their hands and skills at shaping the identity of this country. Their works are a mirror to the character of Oman as a whole and the traditions and culture of the country.

The Sultanate’s celebration of the event furnishes a context for protecting typical crafts industries, developing them, promoting and marketing their products within the Sultanate and abroad — a mission entrusted to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism under Royal Decree No 91/2020.

The celebration of the event this year reaffirms the significance of initiatives made to support contributions to the national crafts industries sector. Such contributions target enhancing artisans’ sources of income, due to the fact that crafts industries serve as focal components that countries seek to conserve.

This is in addition to their effective role in providing society with highly prized and artistic products carrying symbolic values that enhance the national identity. crafts industries contribute to human communication among nations sharing cultural diversity.

As Oman celebrates Omani Artisans’ Day you can one of the following to show your support:

Visit local shops and buy Oman made products. This will help boost local production and also ensure that these small scale artisanal industries live on.

Talk about your favourite Omani handicraft maker online. This will not only help the artists find an alternative platform but your own personal reach will connect them to a new audience who would have not known them otherwise.

Educate children about the importance of local artists. By creating a culture of appreciation for these often neglected artists, you are nurturing a new generation who will have a better understanding of artisanal crafts. This will also ensure that interests in these crafts are passed down to future generations.