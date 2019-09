Mirpur: A shallow tremor on Thursday sent terrified residents of northeastern Pakistan onto the streets, days after a powerful quake killed 38 people and caused widespread damage in the area.

The tremor stretched already-frayed nerves in Mirpur, in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, as fears of aftershocks from Tuesday’s quake sent hundreds into the streets and put local hospitals on alert.

The US Geological Survey put the quake at 4.7 magnitude and 10 kilometres deep, adding that it had struck just four kilometres outside of Mirpur.

City residents huddled in streets following the quake.

“It’s hell. I am running to save my life,” Mohammad Bilal said moments after the tremor.

Dozens of patients were evacuated from the main government hospital in Mirpur, some in wheelchairs or on stretchers.

Dr Farooq Noor, the medical superintendent at the hospital, said that 93 people were brought in after the tremor.

Most were swiftly discharged with minor wounds or shock, but some with head injuries and broken limbs were admitted, he added.

The city’s hospitals were already packed with hundreds injured by the quake earlier in the week. The tremor came as rescuers continued to pick through toppled buildings to reach victims from Tuesday’s earthquake. — AFP

Related