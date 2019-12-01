Shaikhs, public figures from Qurayat visit State Council

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri on Sunday received shaikhs and public figures from the Wilayat of Qurayat.

At the outset of the meeting, the chairman welcomed the delegation, praising their initiative to visit the Council to get acquainted with its duties, functions, mechanism of work and its role in the national work. He reviewed the process of institutional implementation of the Shura in the Sultanate.

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has said that the establishment of the State Council has led to the expansion of the Shura base in the Sultanate through the adoption of a bicameral system, noting in this regard coordination between the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura to achieve national goals in cooperation with the Council of Ministers within constructive integration of state institutions.

The Council Chairman explained that the Council begins its seventh term with great aspirations to continue its role in the process of comprehensive development, and contribute to the consolidation of the inherent values of the Omani society and preserve its achievements through discussion of development plans and draft laws, submit proposals and studies in various fields.

He also spoke about the Oman Council building, which is a landmark of civilisation and combines originality and contemporary features and a unique architectural character derived from the Omani culture and authentic Islamic heritage.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary-General of the Council and several members of the Council.

State Council Bureau reviews key subjects

The State Council Bureau reviewed the subjects submitted by the Economic Committee relating to the final report summarising the studies of the Committee during the sixth term, during its meeting on Sunday chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council.

The Bureau also discussed the topic submitted by the Assistant Secretariat for Information and Research Centre Affairs on the submission of some proposals for consideration.

Additionally, it reviewed reports including a report on the results of the elections of the standing committees in the council to choose their heads and deputies, and a report on the participation of Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, Council member on the occasion of the announcement of the draft declaration of Sultan Qaboos for the humanitarian coalition during the Sultanate’s participation in the celebration of the International Day for Tolerance held in Jakarta in November.

Further on, it evaluated the second sitting of the first annual session of the seventh term held on Wednesday and also determined at the end of its meeting the agenda items of the third regular sitting of the current annual session to be held on December 10.