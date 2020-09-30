Main World 

Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmad takes oath as Kuwait’s Emir

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Highness Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Jaber al-Sabah took the oath in Parliament as Kuwait’s 16th Emir on Wednesday. ONA

 

 

