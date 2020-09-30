Shaikh Nawaf al Ahmad takes oath as Kuwait’s Emir

Oman Observer
To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated
observer has 8089 posts and counting.See all posts by observer
You May Also Like
Oman to regulate ‘anti-competitive behaviour’ in telecom sector
Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to regulate ‘anti-competitive behaviour’ in telecom sector
Rights lawyer Amal leads push to protect journalists
Oman Observer Comments Off on Rights lawyer Amal leads push to protect journalists
No option but to fight Myanmar, say Rohingya insurgents
Oman Observer Comments Off on No option but to fight Myanmar, say Rohingya insurgents