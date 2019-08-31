Shaibani brothers headed to Poland for Gymkhana World Grid Finals

Muscat, august 31 – Three Omani brothers will be participating in the 10th edition of the Gymkhana Grid World Finals to be held on September 7 in Warsaw, Poland. Mazin al Shaibani, Nabeel al Shaibani and Sami al Shaibani are the three brothers who will be part of the event. Mazin was invited last year to the last edition in South Africa as he was the 2016 Arab International Gymkhana Champion after beating a well-known figure in Middle East motorsport, Ahmed Daham in the qualifier in Oman.

This year Mazin’s brothers Nabeel and Sami will be joining Mazin in the finals in Poland.

Sami is the 2013 Gymkhana champion in Oman and Multi Drift winner Nabeel has won many times and holds the hill climb record in Jordan.

Nabeel is also a multiple runner-up in the Gymkhana championships.

Mazin and Nabeel will be competing in the Awd category in their Mistubishi Evo6 and take on champions like WRC champion Peter Solberg of Norway and Johan Kristoffersson from Sweden.

Other competitive drivers who will be in the fray are Riku Tahko from Finland, multiple USA Rally champion Ken Block in the Rwd category in his BMW E46.

Multiple drift champion and last year’s event winner Daigo Saito from Japan, four time Gymkhana champ Luke Woodham from UK, cross-country world champion Kuba Przygpnski from Poland.

British drift champion and Euro Super final champ Steve Baggsy from England will also be in the mix.

The three brothers issued a joint statement:

“We are looking forward to race in this International event with well- known names around the world and proud to be representing our nation Oman and being the first ever to do so in this region. We are hoping to do our best and give it our all. To measure our self with the best of the best”.

The experienced Mazin was excited about his participation and shared his thoughts.

“After being the first Arab driver in the region to take part last year I am looking forward to this year as last year I had a rental race car and the steering was on the other side from where we normally drive. But I enjoyed the experience and I managed to gain in terms of learning and hoping for a better result with my own car’’.

Nabeel was forthright with his views as well.

“Always was an AWD driver and watching Ken Block in these event and wishing to take part one day and that day is this year in Poland. I hope to get a good experience and wish for the best results possible as it is the first time i will be taking part in the world finals with my brothers’’.

Sami expressed his happiness as well to be part of the event.

“After coming out of a great season in Oman by winning the International Drift Championship for the locals with my newly built BMW drift car. It has brought be podiums ever since and I am hoping to get another great result in Poland at the finals. It will be extra hard with the best RWD drivers in the world taking part but I am glad to be with them in the mix of it all’’.

Related