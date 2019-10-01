Shabab Oman II returns home

The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II was anchored at Salalah Port on Tuesday as part of its international journey themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) for this year. During its journey, the vessel was anchored at 17 ports in 12 countries in Europe. The vessel took part in several naval festivals and international competitions during which the vessel achieved prestigious awards for the Sultanate. An official reception will be organised on the occasion of the return of Shabab Oman II on October 7 at Sultan Qaboos Port.

