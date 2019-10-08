Shabab Oman II crew celebrates homecoming

The Shabab Oman II crew of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) on Tuesday staged the parade on Muttrah sea road to mark the ship’s homecoming from her fourth global voyage. Dubbed (Masts of Glory and Peace), Shabab Oman II’s European tour was aimed at disseminating sailing culture and traditions and acquainting the world about the rich Omani maritime history. The procession was accompanied by symphonies played by the RNO musical band which reflected Oman’s deep-rooted maritime traditions. A large crowd of citizens and residents cheered the crew. Visitors to the ship docked at the Port Sultan Qaboos expressed their admiration for the roles played by the Shabab Oman II in spreading messages of love and peace among the world nations and the victories achieved during the tour.

