Shabab Oman II bids farewell to Aarhus

The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II concluded its participation in the final long sailboat regatta of 2019, which was held in Aarhus, Denmark, from August 1 to 4. The festival included many cultural and sporting events and activities, exchange of crews and crews parade in the city’s neighbourhoods. Shabab Oman II also took part in a parade for ships participating in the festival as a large crowd lined up for farewell. On Sunday, the ship hosted a reception that was attended by the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate in the Kingdom of Denmark, the commanders of the participating ships, and the Organising Committee of the Maritime Festival. The reception included a presentation of the vessel’s history, its route since its departure from the Sultanate on April 15 , in addition to highlighting the cultural, economic and tourist potentials of the Sultanate. — ONA

