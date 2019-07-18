SFZ inks $2.5bn to construct Salalah refinery project

Salalah: Salalah Free Zone (SFZ) on Thursday signed a usufruct agreement for the construction of Salalah refinery project with a production capacity of 150,000 barrels per day and an investment volume of $2.5 billion.

The agreement was signed by Ali bin Mohammed Tabuk, CEO of Salalah Free Zone and by Kent J Kabi, CEO of Salalah Refinery.

The refinery will contribute to the national economy with 600 direct job opportunities, and provide business opportunities to vital sectors, such as services and support services.

The refinery will supply the liquid cargo to be handled through Salalah Port as one of the most important refineries in the Middle East.

The CEO of Salalah Free Zone said that the SFZ has succeeded this year in attracting foreign investments that will contribute to supporting the national economy and creating direct employment opportunities for citizens.

He pointed out that during January-July 2019, eleven usufruct agreements were signed with a number of economic and investment projects in various fields, including carbonated beverages, food industries, solar panels, two gypsum boards factories, support warehouses for import and export, in addition to laying the foundation stone of Deepak plant, the Knowledge Academy for the development of the capabilities of the Omani youth and the agreement to establish a natural sugar free factory.

He pointed out that the number of usufruct agreements signed by SFZ with investment companies reached 69 agreements with an investment volume of more than $5.360 billion. –ONA