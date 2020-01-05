SFAAI hands over 2018 annual report to His Majesty

Muscat: Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) submitted the annual report for 2018 to His Majesty.

SFAAI devoted all its efforts and capabilities to attain the planned goals and to efficiently activate its powers.

Copies of the report were handed over to the Council of Ministers, the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura in accordance with the Basic Statute of the State and Article (29) of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 111/2011.

The SFAAI annual report contained a number of phenomena and observations gathered by the SFAAI as a result of the implementation of the audit procedures on some of the state administrative apparatuses as well as companies, public authorities which come under the authority of the SFAAI.

A total of 186 oversight missions were accomplished which included all types of audit mandates undertaken by the SFAAI (financial audit, commitment and compliance audit, performance audit and administrative audit).

The SFAAI issued 259 reports which were handed over to the relevant authorities along with the observations and recommendations made by SFAAI.

The observations and phenomena contained in the report were classified into three main categories with each category containing several chapters.

The first part of the report comprises contents related to the state administrative apparatus. The second part dealt with the public companies and authorities. The third part revolves around enhancing integrity combating corruption.

With regard to the state administrative apparatuses, the procedures conducted by the SFAAI highlighted a number of positive phenomena, however it also disclosed some aspects that need to be addressed by the relevant authorities. — ONA