SFAAI, Egyptian delegation explore ways to expand ties

MUSCAT: Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Administrative and Financial Audit Institution (SFAAI), received in his office on Wednesday Dr Saleh Abdulrahman al Sheikh, Chairman of the Central Agency for Organization and Administration of Egypt.

SFAAI chairman welcomed the Egyptian guest and his delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in the Sultanate and that the desired goals of this visit may be met.

The two sides touched upon the development process of the historical relations of the two countries and the ways to promote and strengthen the ties to serve the common interests.

The Egyptian official expressed his happiness over the visit and appreciated the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, wishing the Sultanate continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the mandate and objectives of SFAAI.

They also discussed matters of common interest and areas of cooperation between the two parties to achieve objectives.

The meeting was attended by Nasser bin Hamoud al Rawahi, SFAAI Deputy Chairman. — ONA

