SFAAI attends GCC Audit Rules Working Group meet

RIYADH: The State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) has taken part in the 15th meeting of the Audit Rules Working Group of the GCC State Audit Institutions and Audit Bureaus.

The two-day meeting, convened at the headquarters of the Secretariat General in Riyadh, concluded on Thursday. During the meeting, SFAAI was represented by Ahmed bin Suleiman al Rawahi, Director-General of Financial and Administrative Audit of the Governorate of Dhofar, and Said bin Salim al Hajri, Director of Training Centre at SFAAI.

The meeting touched upon several topics such as the preparation of a joint manual for the audit work that includes financial, compliance and performance audit.

— ONA

