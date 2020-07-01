SEZAD warns of workers’ accommodations in residential areas

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZD) has said during joint inspections it was found that some workers’ accommodations in the residential areas lack the minimum HSE requirements.

As they are also illegally built, in unlicensed areas and not authorized by the concerned authorities. To avoid any legal actions that could be taken by the concerned authorities against such accommodations, SEZAD calls upon all companies and public establishments in the Zone (Investors, Main and Sub Contractors) to offer accommodations, approved by the concerned authorities.”

The Special Economic Zone at Duqm has requested all companies operating in the zone to appointing a focal point of contact between the company, Duqm Hospital, and SEZAD to deal with cases of infection related to the project and provide the required data, transfer the infected cases to a place of isolation and supervising them.

The focal contact is preferred to be the HSE in charge, whose full name, designation, mobile number, and email address shall be emailed to hse@duqm.gov.om, not later than Monday, June 8.

It has requested companies to conduct daily check-ups for employees prior to mobilizing to the workplace and returning from there.

It directed the employees suffering from fever or respiratory symptoms to the new medical check-up Centre in the logistic area (C), located at the old site of the Combined Group Contracting Co.

The company shall isolate those, who had contact with infected cases, in the accommodation, for the period specified by Duqm Hospital, and ensure that they never leave the accommodation and also conduct daily follow up to monitor any symptoms that might appear.

All Companies are responsible for the expenses of accommodation, nutrition, and medical care of the infected cases in their project, during isolation in the institutional isolation places.

The authorities have requested all projects operating in Duqm Economic Zone to request their workers to stay at the accommodation post returning from work.

All projects shall provide the necessary services to their workers, including money transfer services.