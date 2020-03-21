SEZAD warns against mass gathering of workers in Duqm

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) in Duqm has warned against the mass gathering of workers in the commercial city of Sai district.

SEZAD said the matter is a clear violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee in charge of researching a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the COVID19.

“It also violates the instructions of SEZAD to take preventive and precautionary measures and measures In workers’ housing and workplaces.”

SEZAD has requested workers not to leave their camps (outside of working hours) except for the necessary cases, and if necessary, they will be in batches to avoid such gatherings.

“The legal action will be taken by SEZAD against any project or company violating these instructions.”