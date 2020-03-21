CORONAVIRUS Local 

SEZAD warns against mass gathering of workers in Duqm

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZAD) in Duqm has warned against the mass gathering of workers in the commercial city of Sai district.

SEZAD said the matter is a clear violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee in charge of researching a mechanism to deal with developments resulting from the spread of the COVID19.

“It also violates the instructions of SEZAD to take preventive and precautionary measures and measures In workers’ housing and workplaces.”

SEZAD has requested workers not to leave their camps (outside of working hours) except for the necessary cases, and if necessary, they will be in batches to avoid such gatherings.

“The legal action will be taken by SEZAD against any project or company violating these instructions.”

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5520 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Lockdowns, self-Isolation and entry bans to fight virus

Oman Observer Comments Off on Lockdowns, self-Isolation and entry bans to fight virus

Arab Parliament calls for united efforts to face challenges

Oman Observer Comments Off on Arab Parliament calls for united efforts to face challenges

21 women arrested for immoral activities

Oman Observer Comments Off on 21 women arrested for immoral activities