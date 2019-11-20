SEZAD marks 49th National Day with launch of road projects in Duqm

MUSCAT, NOV 20 – The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) celebrated the 49th National Day with the inauguration of a number of road and other infrastructure projects at the SEZ in the Wilayat of Duqm. It includes Road 1, which was opened to traffic, while Road 5, currently in its final stages, will launched in the coming days. Roads 1 and 5 are key projects in the SEZ, linking the Port of Duqm area with the Duqm Refinery and other strategic projects currently being implemented in the heavy and medium industrial zones. Road 1 also connects the Port of Duqm and dry-dock with Sultan Said bin Sultan Road and makes it easier for those coming from Duqm downtown and from Muscat via Sinaw to access the port. Hence, this road becomes the third corridor leading to the Port of Duqm and Dry Dock.

Road 5 starts at the existing intersection connecting roads 1 and 6 and ends at Liquid and Bulk Berths at the Port of Duqm. Road 5 is 3.3 km long, while Road 1 is about 3.93 km, with both consisting of two lanes in each direction. The project contract also includes the construction of two 6.7 km service roads, installation of new LED lighting, implementation of soil improvement works and construction of water drainage channels. Also on the occasion, SEZAD honoured government entities, companies and individuals who have made positive contributions to tackle the impacts of Cyclone Hikka that hit Duqm in September. Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of SEZAD, thanked all the partners for help in dealing with the weather conditions.

