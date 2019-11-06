SEZAD intervenes to solve issue of Duqm Refinery security staff

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) says it has intervened to bring to a quick resolution issues pertaining to the employment of certain security staff of the Duqm Refinery construction site at the SEZ.

Following an investigation, the Authority said it found that the security contractor, tasked with overseeing security at the refinery site, had failed to obtain relevant approvals from the Royal Oman Police and were also in breach of the provisions of Royal Decree 24/99 regulating security services in the Sultanate.

Further, the company had failed to comply with the registration and licensing requirements set by SEZAD.

Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm, chaired the meeting, which was attended by officials representing Duqm Refinery, various contractors executing the refinery project, and the Ministry of Manpower.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to redeploy all 158 security staff in question with the main and sub-contractors working on the refinery project.

Saipem will accommodate 72 staff, while the JV of TR & Daewoo will employ 24 staff. A further 22 employees will join the JV of Petrofac & Samsung, while the rest will be hired by a number of sub-contractors over the next three weeks.

Related