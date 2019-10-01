SEZAD heading to internationality: Alawi

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdalla, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs said the Sultanate is in contact with the world countries to secure protection of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and there is a sense of confidence that the navigation in the Gulf won’t be affected.

He added that the international alliance for the protection of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted from the US Iran crisis.

Speaking to Oman TV, Alawi stated that the Special Economic Zone Authority of Duqm (SEZAD) has become a magnet for trade exporting countries expecting SEZAD to become a global hub for several industries in the coming years.

The Sultanate’s distinct geographical location brings her under the attention of the world countries. In this framework, SEZAD has become focus of interest by trade exporting states who are eying to utilize the port as a major re-export hub, Alawi said.

The relevant authorities are making great efforts and they welcome projects and investments, Alawi said voicing his expectation that SEZAD will become an international hub for petrochemicals and other industries as well as a re-export zone for other countries.

He added that this trend is heavily supported by the government of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said within the framework of the consecutive five-year plans and the Oman Vision 2040.

Alawi touched on the efforts aimed to end the conflict in Yemen noting that the local situation in Yemen is not helpful to put an end to the crisis and that the international efforts are not fundamental but only help to end the conflict.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Alawi said the UN general assembly’s handling of this issue was as desired as the new crises in the region overshadowed the talks confirming that the Palestinian cause is the central issue for the Arab and Islamic countries.

Speaking about removing the Sudan form the list of states sponsors of terrorism Alawi said all countries back the Sudan’s right in this regard and what has remained are some technical aspects which can take some time. He expressed his expectation that the Sudan will join the list of developed countries in few years because it is adopting a new policy.