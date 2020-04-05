Duqm SEZ Authority sets up team to manage COVID-19

Muscat: The Special Economic Zone Authority at Dqum (SEZAD) has formed a dedicated team to develop a response plan to manage any coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the SEZ.

The team is led by Mahmoud bin Hamoud al Rawahi, Director General of Control and Compliance at SEZAD and includes representatives from a number of corporates operating at Duqm.

The decision, issued by Dr. Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, CEO of the SEZ Authority at Duqm, authorized the team to seek assistance from different administrative departments of SEZAD and the projects operating in the SEZ, and request relevant data, information and supporting documents from these departments. Directors of these departments and projects have been directors to extend all possible support to the team.

The decision aligns with the efforts of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19 to prevent and contain the spread of the pandemic.

The SEZ Authority has already issued a number of circulars to companies operating in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm to abide by the decisions and instructions issued by the Supreme Committee.