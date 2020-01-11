World leaders offer condolences to people of Oman

Muscat: Several world leaders have offered their condolences to the Omani Govt and its people on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

In a statement, Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of UK, said, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Sultan of Oman.

He was an exceptionally wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously. He will be remembered for his devotion to the development of Oman into a stable and prosperous nation and as the father of the nation who sought to improve the lives of the Omani people. I had the pleasure of meeting His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and was struck by his commitment to peace and understanding between nations and between faiths. He leaves a profound legacy, not only in Oman but across the region too. “The UK is a proud friend and enduring partner of Oman, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Omani people.”

Prime Minister @BorisJohnson's statement on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said, Sultan of Oman. pic.twitter.com/xdjMlOQP7Y — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 11, 2020

“We offer deepest condolences and sympathy to His Majesty’s family and to the people of the Sultanate of Oman. His steadfast leadership embodied his sincerity, his generosity, his tolerance, and his deep love for his country. His Majesty Sultan Qaboos will be missed not only by the people of Oman but also by his friends and admirers the world over, including in the United States.” the US Embassy in Muscat said.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said. Our deepest condolences go to the people of Oman. He was a true friend of the UK, renowned for his wisdom, compassion, and vision. He worked selflessly to develop Oman and promote peace and tolerance,” the UK Embassy in Oman said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the people of the Sultanate of Oman following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence and encouragement to the people of the Sultanate of Oman following the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said

https://t.co/kPFurbwJKG — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) January 11, 2020

“I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary & transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state. Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” said Imran Khan, Prime of Pakistan.

I extend our deepest condolences to people of Oman on the passing of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary & transformed Oman into a vibrant, modern state.Oman has lost a beloved leader & Pakistan a close, trusted friend.May his soul rest in eternal peace — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 11, 2020

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world. pic.twitter.com/7QnGhM5lNA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2020