Several hundred protesters block entry to Frankfurt motor show

FRANKFURT: Several hundred protesters blocked the main entrance to the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) on Sunday. Wearing white suits, they held up placards with slogans such as “disempower car companies” and “the street is occupied — transportation turning point now.”

The IAA called on Twitter for participants to use other entrances. However, protesters also blocked one of these entrances. Police said the protests were peaceful.

The goal is to disrupt the motor show with “peaceful blockades,” according to the organisers of the demonstration.

“We’re taking a clear stand against the destructive transport system for which the world’s largest motor show still stands,” they said.

The demonstrators are calling for car-free cities, free public transport and the development of cycle paths. “A real change towards climate-friendly transport is not compatible with the profit interests of the car lobby,” they said.

Protesters also gathered in Frankfurt a day earlier, the first day the IAA was open to the public, to demonstrate for more climate-friendly mobility.

Organisers said 25,000 people had come to attend a demonstration outside the event venue on Saturday, while the police said the number was 15,000.

Manufacturers unveil new models at the IAA motor show, which was opened by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday. During her visit, she praised the auto industry for stepping up its efforts in developing climate-neutral technologies.

But environmentalists have slammed carmakers for starting e-mobility transition efforts too late and for shirking their responsibility for air pollution, especially in regard to the diesel emissions scandal. — DPA

