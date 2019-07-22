Main 

Several expats arrested for violating Foreigners Residency Law

Muscat: The police command of the Muscat Governorate arrested 321 expatriates of different nationalities, including 12 women, for violating the Foreigners Residency Law. Legal proceedings have been taken against them.

Meanwhile, the police command of the South Batinah arrested 15 people of Asian and African nationalities (including men) on charges of indulging in immoral activities in public. Legal proceedings were also initiated against them.

 

