Seven arrested for money scam over phone

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested seven persons of Asian nationality on charges of a financial scam over the telephone by impersonating banks employees in Dhofar Governorate.

Police said that the defendants were sending text messages to bank customers requesting them to update their credit card information to be able to withdraw the amounts from their own account.

The police also seized SIM cards of telecommunications companies, a large number of mobile phones, which had some evidence of the fraud messages sent.

Legal proceedings are underway in the case.

Royal Oman Police has warned citizens and residents not to be victims of online fraud, calls or text messages.