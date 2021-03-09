Setting up your own farm at home by hydroponics

You don’t have fertile land for planting? Or enough space to plant? Do you like to have some fresh vegetables to cook your favourite dish?

With the evolution of agricultural methods in the modern era, you can create a farm in your home without soil and in a limited space estimated at one or two metres at the most. You can achieve self-sufficiency by growing agricultural crops of vegetables and fruits through the hydroponics system that is considered one of the smart agriculture methods of farming.

The Agricultural Future Company helps people to set up their own farm by providing the equipment needed that ease the hydroponics process. The general concept of the firm is the agricultural development that facilitates the agricultural systems in the world and secure enough food for humanity.

“Our company brand name is based on the general concept of agricultural future. We are an Omani company working to apply the latest agricultural systems in the world, and we bring them to our homeland to keep pace with the global movement in providing food security in the best modern and safe global methods,” Hamza al Salmi, Chief Executive Officer of Agricultural Future Company.

Hydroponics is an environment-friendly technology that can be used to grow any type of plant using a scientifically balanced food system. Cultivation technology without soil is not just an addition to normal soil cultivation but rather complements it. One hectare of hydroponics farms can produce between 200 to 300 tons of vegetables annually. That is five to ten times more than any crop grown in open fields.

Globally, there is a limited number of crops grown using hydroponics such as tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, chilli peppers, bell peppers and strawberries. Ornamental flowers are among the most important commercial crops. But there are other emerging crops like herbs and pharmaceutical crops.

“We work on the latest technologies and agricultural systems, including hydroponics or cultivation without soil, aquaponics and other products used in modern agriculture,” Hamza explained.

He added, “In my opinion, the importance of smart agriculture lies in containing the modern technology techniques in agricultural methods, which could help save labour costs and reduce consumption of water and fertilizer. It also increases the production of the crops, and produces safe and healthy crops for consumption.”

Hydroponics limits the problems of drought as plants absorb what they need from the water and save what’s left. Remarkably, germs growth is minimal in hydroponics and the problem on grass is also eliminated.

By Mazoun al Ghailani