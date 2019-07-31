SET FOR REGATTA FESTIVAL

The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel Shabab Oman II arrived at the port of Aarhus in the Kingdom of Denmark to participate in long sailboat regatta festival, 2019, which will be held from August 1 to 4. This maritime festival is the last participation of the ship during its international voyage to the European continent (the Masts of Glory and Peace). The ship has covered 8,000 nautical miles, from its departure point in the Sultanate on April 15 to the port of Aarhus in Denmark. It will arrive in Muscat on October 7.

