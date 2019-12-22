Sesame harvest season in Al Dakhiliyah

Sesame harvest season has started in the Governorate of Al Dhakhiliyah. The sesame crop is being cultivated in the wilayats of Nizwa, Manah and Izki in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate. It is also grown in the wilayats of Ibri and Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate, as well as Al Mudhaibi in the Governorate of Al Sharqiyah. The cultivation of sesame has proved to be successful in the Sultanate as it grows in hot weather and requires less water and fertiliser. There are two types of the local sesame crops: dark red colour and white colour. Sesame crop can be used for medical purposes, cooking and making popular sweets like Omani Halwa.

