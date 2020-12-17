Serbs take to their phones to raise millions for sick children

Miodrag SOVILJ

For Serbian mother Timea Gajodi, watching her eleven-month old baby grow is a nerve-wracking race against the clock to raise more than $2 million to treat his rare disease.

Her only way to find such a sum has been to put her baby’s face on a billboard in the type of fundraising campaign that has taken Serbia by storm in recent years, raising millions for medical treatments abroad.

Her son Oliver suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) which makes the muscles weaker and affects about one in 10,000 births.

Without treatment, it results in death or the need for permanent ventilation by the age of two in 90 per cent of cases.

“I never know what’s waiting for me when I go into the intensive care unit. He is currently stable, but it doesn’t mean he will be in half an hour,” Gajodi said of her son, who is on a ventilator in a hospital in the northern city of Novi Sad.

“I just want to save his life,” the 28-year-old mother added.

Oliver has received treatment in Serbia which his mother said helped him “immensely”.

But she has her hopes pinned on another drug, which he would have to go abroad to receive but, she believes, would “halt the disease’s progression altogether”.

Known as the “world’s most expensive drug”, Zolgensma is a one-time gene therapy.

Pharmaceutical giant Novartis which produces it says the cost reflects the fact that gene therapy is a transformative new type of treatment and is 50 per cent cheaper than current alternatives.

Selling homes

Gajodi’s fundraising campaign is powered by text messages, allowing people to donate 200 dinars each, around 1.7 euros (just over $2).

Oliver is one of five babies in Serbia suffering from SMA whose parents have turned to the public in this way since May.

Their campaign has attracted near-daily media coverage.

Within half a year, the poor Balkan country — where average wages are under $600 (483 euros) a month — has raised some eight million euros to secure the treatment for four of the babies.

More than 100,000 people have also signed an online petition demanding local municipalities divert the budget for this year’s coronavirus-plagued New Year’s Eve celebrations to helping the five infants.

Seven municipalities have done so, though not big cities like Belgrade and Novi Sad.

Oliver is the last of the five babies and has so far received around 300,000 text donations, amounting to more than 150,000 euros. — AFP