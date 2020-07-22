Senior officers and officials complete course at NDC

Muscat: The National Defence College (NDC) celebrated the graduation of the 7th National Defence Course, on Wednesday.

The graduation ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj.

The course comprised a number of high-ranking officers from the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO), Royal Oman Police (ROP) and the other military and security bodies with the participation of senior officials at ministries, authorities and government departments.

It is worth noting that the seventh course began on August 28, 2019. The course was aimed at qualifying and preparing military and civilian strategic leaders by providing an optimal academic environment that encourages creative thinking, learning, research and development. The course provided the participants with the knowledge, skills, values and orientations which enables them to assume leadership positions on the strategic level and actively contribute to shaping the public policies, developing national strategies and taking strategic decisions in the security and defence fields. — ONA

