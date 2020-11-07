Senior citizens recall change of Oman as a modern nation

As the nation is all geared up to welcome the 50th National Day, some senior citizens are looking back at the bygone decades that saw Oman blossom into a modern nation.

Abdulrahman al Balushi and Musabbah al Balushi, two septuagenarians stationed at the traditional Muttrah Souq, feel it was just like yesterday that they witnessed the first Renaissance procession.

What makes them different is that they have virtual possessions of Oman’s history and they religiously share with their customers who visit their curios and sweets stands.

“I’ve been here for many years and seen the changes to this Muttrah Souq and the country the transformation of which has been incredible,” said Musabbah.

They still remember the plight of those days when people found it really difficult to move from one place to another. Oman’s evolution from having just three or four kilometres of roads to four-laned highways, from no schools to today’s institutions for advanced studies, minimal healthcare facilities to the best healthcare services, was quite historic.

“People used to drive their pickups for several kilometres through the dusty pathways and deserts to meet a doctor or to meet a relative living miles away,” he added.

“Communication was a remote dream in many villages and interaction between people from different villages was a thing we couldn’t even imagine. Thanks to all what we have now,” said Abdulrahman al Balushi.

They recall when the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said arrived from Dhofar after assuming power and took out a procession from Bait al Falaj.

“It was (the procession) a people’s rally and as children we witnessed it with our parents. Today, we are blessed to have His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the nation will conquer newer heights in the days to come,” they said.

