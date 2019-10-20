Seminar gives guidance on tackling cyberbullying

MUSCAT: Knowledge Oman has delivered yet another successful public seminar with attendees from various schools, government dignitaries and several professionals from the industry, at the Public Authority of Civil Aviation Training Centre, with the support of the Ministry of Education. Speakers and panelists from the Public Prosecution, Royal Oman Police and Information Technology Authority defined cyberbullying, shared stories experienced in Oman and provided mechanisms that parents and teachers can follow in order to avoid and combat bullying online.

“We are thrilled of the response from the community and are very pleased that our efforts to educate the public on cyberbullying was a great success. We are certain that the outcome of the seminar will help parents be at ease, teachers be more aware and children be safe too,” said Balqees al Hassani, Knowledge Oman Vice-President.

The seminar addressed the controversial topic of cyberbullying, overview of Oman’s law system, severity levels of crimes, punishments, steps and considerations of investigating a crime. Speakers also covered some of the positive and negative uses of modern technology, and different forms of cyberbullying, real life stories of cybercrimes, ways of prevention and appropriate channels for reporting on cases generated.

Furthermore, the seminar also addressed the impact of cyberbullying globally with specific focus locally in Oman where the attendees had the opportunity to ask questions directly and learn from the authorities and specialists concerned from the field. The panel discussion was moderated by Dr Amal Ambusaidi, an experienced psychiatrist and life coach.

The venue was packed with parents and teachers who were selected out of hundreds of registrations made online for the seminar. Hilal al Sinani, Vice-President of CSR and Public Relations of Oman LNG, was the guest of honour, along with Abdullah al Harthi, Co-Founder of CloudAcropolis as the chief guest.

The seminar was arranged by Knowledge Oman in cooperation with private and public organisations as part of the platform’s commitment for delivering knowledge-based events for the society’s enrichment. Knowledge Oman is currently preparing for the next seminar which will focus on human capability areas of development that would help support employment in Oman.

