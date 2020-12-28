Sell solar power, slash bill

People are turning towards solar energy following the recent decision to lift subsidy on electricity that will come into effect from January. A study by the Authority for Public Services Regulation in 2008 revealed that solar density was found to be among the highest in the world and, therefore, there is significant scope for developing solar energy resources throughout Oman.

The Sultanate started pilot projects to help demonstrate the feasibility of technical and economic performance of technologies under local conditions, and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and know-how to relevant institutions in the country. However, it is really important for people to have a good background on solar systems, how they work, and how feasible they are.

Explaining about the types of solar energy systems that are suitable for homes, Salim al Balushi, a mechanical engineer, said, “The off-grid systems are good as they are not connected to the electricity company’s network. It works with batteries, so that it converts solar energy into electricity suitable for operating devices in the house. It stores the surplus energy produced during the day inside batteries so that the system continues to work during night hours”.

Al Balushi said this system is expensive due to batteries which need to be replaced every 4 to 6 years. “The second possible solar energy system suitable for houses is the on-grid system that is linked to the electricity company’s network. Once any electrical appliance in the house is running, the solar energy system will be the main source of energy. But if the household consumption exceeds the production capacity of the solar energy system, then the devices will begin to depend on the main power line of the house,” he said.

If the household consumption is less, the system exports power to the electricity company’ grid resulting in gradual decrease in the electricity bill. The outgoing and incoming energy is measured by a new bi-directional meter that is installed by the electricity company. Al Balushi said the purchase tariff differs from its sale tariff. “In residential establishments, the new purchase tariff will start from 15 baisa, up to 30 baisa. According to the selling tariff in 2020 (to be renewed annually), the value of selling per kilowatt reaches 67 baisa and varies according to peak times and difference of months.” He said the process of exporting energy to the electricity company comes in the form of a gradual decrease in the bill, which may reach zero or below zero. You will not be financially compensated for the sale, but it will be kept for you as a balance for the coming months.

There are conditions to get this second type of system. According to the Authority, the size of the solar energy system does not exceed 50 per cent of the power load of the house which is determined based on the number of electrical devices during the submission of the connection request, and that the size of the system does not exceed 80 per cent of the monthly consumption.

Mohammed al Rashdi from Muscat electricity Distribution Company said “For small and medium homes in Oman, I recommend installing a solar power plant with a capacity of 10-15 kilowatts. You need a surface area of 60-80 square meters that produces approximately 16 megawatt hours per year. You must make sure that the roof is free of obstacles such as shade or air conditioning.” The delivery of a solar energy system to homes requires approvals from electricity providers and from the municipal authorities. The price of the one kilowatt solar power plant starts from RO 360 to RO 460, depending on the quality of the solar panels used as well as the inverter. Al Rashdi added, “Installing solar energy should be accompanied by reducing consumption inside the house to ensure maximum benefit from the project. Also, periodic maintenance is required of all parts such as the panels and the inverter”.

Related